The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi had on Saturday congratulated the Islamic Nation, the people of Yemen and the fighters who are stationed in the frontlines, on the occasion of the holy day of Eid Al-Fitr.

“The Yemeni People are facing an unjust aggression under American supervision and Israeli cooperation. It is our faith and our religious, innate, and national duty to confront this aggression with full force and at all levels,” Sayyid al-Houthi said in his lecture on the 30th day of Ramadan.

He called for boosting internal production and for taking constant interest in agriculture, to make sure to grow crops like grains.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said he considered immigration from the countryside to the cities a serious problem, which causes economic burdens, and reminded people of the dangers of Covid-19.

The Leader stressed the necessity of supporting the frontlines with soldiers and much-needed resources, and said that the mobilisation should stay in an active and a strong pace.

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the holiest days of the Islamic calendar, and marks the end of the month of Ramadan worldwide.