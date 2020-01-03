The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, has offered his condolences to Iran and the Iraqi people over the martyrdom of the Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who died along with several of their companions in a cowardly US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

In a statement today, the Leader of the Revolution confirmed the “solidarity of the free people of Yemen in the battle for dignity, independence and freedom against American and Israeli arrogance and criminality, which requires all Muslims to be on one side like a structure.”

“The Islamic world must realize that America is targeting them all without exception and seeks to control them, and that this advanced front in confronting the enemy is represented by the Axis of Resistance. The free people of the nations are a bulwark and shield for the nation,” the statement read.

Sayyid al-Houthi considered that America’s annoyance and targeting of commanders at this level was carried out because the Resistance axis has thwarted all its plots and conspiracies.