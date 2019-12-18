The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi has reminded the world that the Prophet Muhammad himself loved Yemen, and referred to its people with the words: “The Yemeni people are a people of faith.”

The move came in a speech by the Sayyid during a meeting with scholars, social figures and state officials, entitled “Faith of Yemen”, on Wednesday.

The Leader pointed out that Allah promised to those who are characterized as believers victory and success, when He said that “God defends those who believe.”

The Sayyid stressed that the sincerity of faith is seen in a practical commitment.

“We must be aware that nothing will preserve our existence like the sincerity of belonging. We are now facing a cultural and intellectual war, and the enemy is trying to influence us with things beyond our identity.”

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi explained that the “cultural vacuum” will allow the enemy to succeed in the cultural invasion because the individual will be immune to confront it. Once the cultural immunity of the young person is broken, he will be automatically affected.

“The enemies are trying to strip us of our faith identity in order to ensure that they are in full control,” he said.

“Because if the enemy does not control our thought, spirit, culture and will, he will not be able to control our land, sovereignty and independence.”

“The enemies want us to becomes a bad nation that lacks will, strength and attitude. If the human being is corrupted and becomes fluid, he will not be a strong and active factor in his nation,” Sayyid al-Houthi added.

“We are now facing a war in which the enemies used all military and economic means to control us but failed to do so,” he said.

The Leader explained that “the enemies failed to control us as a Yemeni people, because we have a moral balance and because we are a people who depend on and trust Allah, who promised victory for us.”

He stressed that “our positions are strong with the strength of our faith and the steadfastness of our young people on all frontlines, by this spirit of moral faith.”

“The man of our people stands in the field unshakable while the enemies use all their modern potential, and our heroic men have stood up on the American tanks with bare feet due to the strength of their faith.”

The Leader of the Revolution concluded that” “we will face challenges with the power of faith and with firmness and faith, which is our greatest bulwark. As a Yemeni people, we will not deny God’s grace.”