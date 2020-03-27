Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has on Thursday revealed the fate of a number of Saudi pilots who had been taken capture after the downing of the Tornado plane over Jawf province, on February 14th.

The move came during his speech Thursday afternoon, on the occasion of the National Day of Resilience.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi announced Sanaa’s willingness to release one of the captured pilots, along with four Saudi officers and soldiers in exchange for the release of members of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas that are being held by Saudi Arabia.

Sayyid al-Houthi condemned the Saudi authorities’ kidnapping and prosecution of Hamas members, stressing Yemen’s firm position in standing by the Palestinian people and condemning all forms of conspiracy against it.

The Leader said the Saudi regime is persecuting Palestinians for being mujahedeen in the Palestinian resistance.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi praised the honorable positions of all the supporters and solidarity with the Yemeni people, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, which he said had “the clearest and most sincere position despite suffering an unjust blockade and targeting.”

The Leader of the Revolution also praised the positive, solidarity and pro-Yemeni stance of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the free peoples of Iraq, Syria and the rest of the world.