Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badredd in al-Houthi has on Sunday met with Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Yemen.

At the meeting, Sayyid al-Houthi emphasized that the repeated attacks by Saudi-led aggression coalition countries, including the continued airstrikes and military encroachments, impede all efforts being made to achieve peace.

Al-Houthi called on the United Nations to find solutions to the file of war prisoners and detainees, calling it an urgent issue.

The meeting also touched on the humanitarian and economic catastrophic effects of the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.