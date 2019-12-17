Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi has on Monday met with Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Yemen Martin Griffiths.

During the meeting, Sayyid al-Houthi reaffirmed the fixed stance of Yemen’s constant keenness on peace and responsible engagement with all endeavours made in this direction, in order to reach fair and equitable solutions.

The Leader stressed on the humanitarian steps with regard to the war prisoners and detainees, especially in light of the inhumane treatment against them in the prisons of the aggression countries and their mercenaries

Sayyid al-Houthi referred to the continued detention of Samira Marsh, who was kidnapped by criminal elements and held in a prison in Ma’rib province, in flagrant violation of all religious principles, Islamic ethics and tribal and social norms.

He said that there are important aspects that must be given more attention and implementation by the United Nations, in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation, which was aggravated by the aggression, the blockade, the continued closure of Sana’a Airport to civil flights, as well as the continual suffocating siege on al-Durayhimi city in Hodeidah