The Head of the Yemeni negotiating delegation and official spokesman for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has on Thursday said that Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has met with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths.

According to Abdulsalam, the meeting discussed the obstacles and the constant attacks carried out by the Saudi-led coalition countries on Yemen, which hinder peace efforts.

The meeting also dealt with the continuation of the siege and the detention of aid ships by the coalition, as well as the consequent catastrophic affects on the Yemeni people.

The spokesman noted that the meeting touched on the problems facing the urgent humanitarian issues, especially the file of war prisoners. The National Salvation Government has at several times in the past unilaterally released Saudi and mercenary prisoners, often without any response in kind by the invaders.