Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes have waged 36 airstrikes on several areas in Saada, Jawf and Ma’rib provinces during the past 24 hours, a security official said on Sunday.

According to the official, aggression aircraft launched eight airstrikes on Khab Washaaf district in Jawf, and three others on Sirwah district in Ma’rib.

In Saada, populated areas in the border district of Razih were exposed to Saudi missile and artillery bombardments.

Previously, on Saturday the Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched airstrikes on Ma’rib and Jawf provinces, and ten raids on Saada province, while several civilian residences in Razih district were damaged by Saudi missile and artillery bombing.