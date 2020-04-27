The Saudi-led coalition navy continues to detain 15 ships loaded with oil derivatives, the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) said in on Sunday.

The detained ships carry more than 370,000 tons of gasoline, diesel and gas, the YPC added.

The YPC confirmed that one of the oil ships has been held for more than five months, despite obtaining a permit from the United Nations to dock in Yemen.

The company said in a statement that the aggressors continue to detain 15 oil vessels totaling 374,480 tons of oil products arbitrarily and for varying periods.

The statement pointed out that these facts are in complete contradiction with the briefings of the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, before the Security Council, in which he claimed that fuel vessels can enter the port of Hodeidah without any obstacles.

Through maritime piracy, the coalition continues to block the arrival of ships, oil derivatives, domestic gas, food, medicine and other urgent needs to the port of Hodeidah, the statement of the YPC read.

The YPC stressed that the detained vessels had completed all inspection and audit procedures in Djibouti through the United Nations verification and inspection mechanism and received their international permits.

The YPC’s statement further stressed that the coalition’s detention of ships is a clear violation of the provisions of the International Convention on Human Rights, the rules of international humanitarian law, and all applicable laws and customs.

It is also a constant disregard for the essence and objectives of the Stockholm Agreement, which stresses the need to facilitate access of basic materials and humanitarian assistance to the port of Hodeidah, in order to meet the needs and aspirations of the Yemeni people, the statement concluded.