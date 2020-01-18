Saudi Arabia has sent large military reinforcements to Yemen’s southern city of Aden, according to sources on Friday.

The sources said that the reinforcements is the fifth of its kind, within the framework of strengthening its military presence in the southern provinces.

The sources affirmed that the troops came in light of military tension between the UAE militias and Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah Party militants, backed by the Saudi Arabia.

Separately, military sources in the occupied Shabwah province said on Friday that Saudi military forces arrived on Thursday in Ataq city, the capital of the province.

The Saudi force settled at the Ataq airport Thursday, before continuing its path towards the occupied Aden province, the sources added.

This additional force is the fifth of its kind, which Saudi Arabia has dispatched to reinforce its presence in Aden since last December.