Media sources have revealed new Saudi intentions to isolate the Governor of Shabway Mohammed Saleh Bin Adio, following al-Islah militants besieging al-Alam camp, where UAE occupation forces are stationed.

The sources confirmed that Saudi Arabia decided to arrest Bin Adio and began procedures for appointing a new person in the post of puppet governor of Shabwah, at the request of the Emiratis.

Saudi media accused Bin Adio of colluding with Islah leaders to abort the kingdom’s moves through the Riyadh Agreement and to obstruct the success of the agreement in the interests of Qatar and Turkey,” Saudi media said.

The pro-Islah Governor of Shabwah Ben Adio for his part, has accused the UAE of turning the camps into shelters for rebels who have carried out several assassinations and bombings in Shabwah province.

The conflict of interest between the Islah Party and the Saudi invaders comes amidst increased mutual distrust between the two, despite Islah being an ally of the invaders originally