Saudi-led coalition forces have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province, with air forces launching 64 raids on four provinces in the past 24 hours, a security official told Saba News Agency on Sunday.

According to the official, the forces of aggression committed 80 breaches, included flying two spy aircraft over the sky of 50 Street, and launching an infiltration attempt in Hays area, as well as establishing combat fortifications in al-Tuhytah district.

The official added that the violations also included 33 breaches by firing with 116 artillery shells and 45 breaches by gunfire.

He also confirmed that the army forces thwarted an attack launched by the mercenaries towards the west of Maghari village in Hays district.

Meanwhile, the coalition warplanes conducted seven airstrikes against Khub Washaef district in Jawf province and 44 airstrikes targeting several areas in Majzer district of Marib province, as well as launching six strikes on Hardh district of Hajjah province.

Moreover, the coalition aircraft waged five airstrikes on Dhaher border district and another on Shada district, while Raizh border district was hit with an airstrike, in conjunction with intense Saudi missile and artillery shelling of villages in the district of Razih.