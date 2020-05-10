The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes have again launched a series of airstrikes targeting several areas acorss Yemen, a security official said on Sunday.

According to the official, the coalition warplanes launched 12 airstrikes on Jawf province, six of which hit on the Khub Washaef district and six others on the Labanat camp in al-Hazm district.

Moreover, 11 airstrikes launched by the coalition warplanes hit several areas in Ganiya front, one of which targeted a telecommunications network in Az Zahir directorate, Bayda province.

Meanwhile, the coalition’s warplanes waged six airstrikes on Dhaher district and three others on Baqim district, Saada province.

Furthermore, a Saudi airstrike hit Sawh area in Najran border province.

On Saturday, the Saudi air forces had already launched 39 airstrikes targeting several areas across Yemen.