Saudi-led coalition forces have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province,and the aggression air forces launching 34 raids on five provinces in the past 24 hours, a security official told Saba News Agency on Sunday.

According to the official, the forces of aggression committed 91 breaches, included flying six warplanes and three spy aircraft over the sky of 50 Street, Hays, al-Faza, al-Jabalyah and al-Mandhar, and establishing combat fortifications in Kilo 16 area.

The official added that the violations also included 25 breaches by firing with 110 artillery shells and 55 breaches by gunfire.

Moreover, the coalition forces attacked several houses and farms in al-Dhabyani neighborhood and areas near the Faculty of Engineering, while a military bulldozer of the aggression forces made combat fortifications west of the village of Maghari in Hays district.

Coalition aircraft also launched four airstrikes against the district of Kitaf in Saada province and five airstrikes on al-Jar’s farms in Abbs district of Hajjah, while six airstrikes hit Majzar district of Marib province.

According to the official, the coalition aircraft waged seven airstrikes on Khub Washaef district in Jawf and 12 airstrikes on Qaniyah area, and al-Sawadiyah and Nati’ districts of Bayda province.