The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes have launched 30 airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces, a security official said on Monday.

According to the security official, the aggression waged 21 airstrikes, 20 of which targeted populated areas in Dhaher and Shada border districts, while an airstrike hit the Alfar’a area in Kitaf district of Saada province.

The official added that the coalition warplanes also launched five airstrikes, three of which targeted the area of Bani Hassan in Abbs district, and two others on Haradh district of Hajjah province.

He pointed out that coalition fighters carried out three airstrikes on Sirwah district in Marib province, and another airstrike on al-Hazm district in Jawf province.