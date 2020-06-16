The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes have on Tuesday launched a series of airstrikes targeting several areas in Sana’a, a security official said.

According to the official, the aggression forces attacked the hills of al-Subahah, Attan and Nahdain areas with five airstrikes.

The official indicated also that the coalition aircraft also waged two airstrikes on the area of Jarban in Sinhan district south of the capital, and three raids on the district of Nihem.

On Monday, at least 13 citizens were killed, including four children and a woman, when Saudi-led coalition airstrikes hit a car carrying civilians on the main road of Shada border district, Saada province, as well as killing three others, two members of a demining team and a health companion, in Wadi Al-Abu Jbara in Kitaf district.

Meanwhile, Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes carried out 62 strikes on Ma’rib province in the same day. The airstrikes hit Madghal and Majzar districts, causing heavy damages to civilian properties.