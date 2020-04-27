The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes have on Monday launched 16 airstrikes on Ma’rib, a security official said.

According to the official, the coalition warplanes launched 1f airstrikes Sirwah district and another one on Majazar district.

On Sunday, the coalition fighter jets have carried out 21 strikes targeting Majzar, Madghal and Sirwah districts of the same province

Earlier, Yemen’s army spokesman Yahya Sare’e said in a statement that the Yemeni army repulsed an infiltration attempt carried by the Saudi-led aggression mercenaries on Raghwan district in the same province, which ended without the Saudis making any progress.