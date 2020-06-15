The famous Saudi activist known only as Mujtahidd has on Sunday revealed confidential information about a secret prison run by the Saudi army in the Yemeni province of Hadhramaut, eastern Yemen.

According to anonymous activist Mujtahidd, the Saudi army has committed serious violations against Yemeni detainees, which led to the death of many of them under torture.

He noted that the Saudi prison is not subject to international human rights organisation control.

“I received a report from former detainees in a prison run by Saudi forces in Yemen,” he said a series of tweets.

“The secret Saudi prison is not subject to Saudi or Yemeni judicial supervision, nor is it subject to international supervision,” the activist added.

The famous whistleblower confirmed that hundreds and possibly thousands of Yemeni detainees have been imprisoned, some of whom have died due to torture, while others have been released with intense injuries or even disabilities.

He called on human rights organisations, international parliaments and international courts to force the Saudi army to accept international monitoring.