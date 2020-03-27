Yemen’s army air defences have on Thursday evening intercepted a combat formation of several warplanes of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression over Ma’rib province.

“Our air defences managed to confront a combat formation consisting of a number of enemy warplanes over the Sirwah district of Ma’rib province, using the Fater-1 surface-to-air missile defence system, forcing them to leave without carrying out any attack,” Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Sare’e, said.

Brigadier General Sare’e said that the Armed Forces are continuing to confront all attempts by the enemies until they reach full protection of the Yemeni airspace.