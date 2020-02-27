Saudi ships carrying weapons have intensified their stops in Spanish ports.

Spanish online newspaper “Diario Público” has reported that the Saudi vess Bahri Jazan is heading towards Sagunto, after passing through the United States and Germany.

It is expected that it will arrive at the Valencia maritime terminal on March 3.

According to the newspaper, it is the fourth Saudi flag vessel that docks in Spain in less than three months. The Government remains silent.

On December 10, another vessel of the Saudi regime, the Bahri Abha, made port in Spain.

There is no information available on what happens with the ships of the Bahri shipping company in their “visits” to Spain.

The UN estimates that there have already been more than 200,000 victims in the war on Yemen, half of whom were reportedly less than five years old.

Sara del Río, who is responsible for the disarmament campaign of Greenpeace and a member of the Armas Bajo Control platform, spike out on the matter.

“If we combine this with the lack of official information on exports that may be going on to countries in the Saudi coalition, where human rights are being systematically violated, we face a very worrying picture,” she said.

The newspaper confirmed that “the government has not yet released the data related to the arms trade during the second half of 2018 and 2019. This “information blackout” has contributed to increasing the uncertainty of anti-militarist and human rights groups around the activity of ships Saudis on their stops in Spanish ports.”

The Secretary of State for Commerce is expected to transfer the report on the matter to the Defence Commission of the Congress, although at the moment – according to sources – it is not yet known when it will occur.