The Ministry of Human Rights in the National Salvation Government of Yemen had condemned the Saudi-led coalition over their use of cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in Sana’a.

The ministry, in a statement released by the official SABA news agency, warned that cluster munitions poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, including children, if they come in close contact with them.

The statement added that the invasion force has used thousands of cluster bombs on residential areas, leaving many civilians dead or seriously injured. Unexploded submunitions risk the lives of locals in the targeted areas as well.

The ministry further highlighted that thousands of civilians, mostly women and children, have either lost their lives or sustained grave injuries since March 2015, as Saudi-led military aircraft continue to strike various residential areas across Yemen.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights stated that it holds the member states of the Saudi-led coalition and their mercenaries fully responsible for all the crimes perpetrated against the Yemeni nation.

The ministry called on the United Nations and its Security Council to stop the ongoing Saudi-led military aggression and blockade, and establish an independent and impartial international commission to investigate all crimes committed by the coalition and its proxies in Yemen.