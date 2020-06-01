At least four civilians were killed and 18 others wounded as a result of Saudi-led coalition forces’ artillery shelling in Hodeidah province, western Yemen, a security official said on Sunday.

According to the official, the coalition forces fired a number of artillery shells targeting al-Zohor neighborhood in the al-Hali district, leaving four people dead and wounding many others.

He added that the wounded were taken to a hospital in nearby, pointing out that most hospitals in Hodeidah suffer from a lack of medical equipment and needed medicines.

Earlier in the day, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s mercenaries committed 72 violations against ceasefire agreement in the province during the past 24 hours.

Ansarullah Media center has released several photos documenting horrific scenes of this horrific crime committed by the Saudi-led coalition forces against civilians in Hodeidah province.

It is noteworthy that the mercenaries of the aggression targets the homes of citizens in Hodeidah directly and continuously around the clock, in violation of the Stockholm Agreement and in light of the silence of international organizations and the United Nations.