Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a delegation on Thursday in the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, which included Israeli Rabbi David Rosen.

The announcement of the presence of an Israeli rabbi in the Saudi royal palace is an unprecedented event in the kingdom’s history.

Though the event was covered by the official Saudi Press Agency, participants’ names were not listed, with only pictures released.

The Israeli army’s “Israel in Arabic” Twitter account did however celebrate the move openly, saying it came within the framework of “good efforts to build bridges of tolerance between different religions.”

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said last month that Israelis are now permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia for business and religious purposes.

The statement gave the green light for Israelis to go to Saudi Arabia overtly for the first time since the establishment of Israel.

Officially, Saudi Arabia does not recognise the Zionist entity, but there have been several semi-public meetings and agreements between the Zionist settler colony and the Wahhabi kingdom. Israel is also rumoured to play an active role in supporting the Saudi-led invaders of Yemen with military intelligence.