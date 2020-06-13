Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf had warned of the consequences of the continued Saudi policy of preventing food and fuel shipments from entering Yemen.

The move came in letters sent to the foreign ministers of the countries sponsoring the political settlement process in Yemen, as well as to the foreign ministers of “brotherly and friendly peace-loving countries”, the UN envoy to Yemen and the heads of intergovernmental organisations operating under the umbrella of the United Nations.

The Minister noted the continued intransigence of the Saudi-led aggression forces in detaining ships loaded with oil and gas derivatives off the port of Jizan, in some cases for more than 70 days, despite the vessels having been subjected to inspection procedures in Djibouti and obtaining permits from the United Nations.

He warned that the “continued denial of access to gas and oil derivatives vessels would lead to major supply bottlenecks and catastrophic repercussions in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Minister Sharaf stressed that the lack of oil derivatives will prompt citizens and health workers to abandon precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus, which will contribute to the further spread of the virus.