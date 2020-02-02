The Saudi newspaper Okaz has accused the exiled Hadi government of “colluding with the enemies of the coalition,” calling for an alternative puppet government to be set up instead.

The official Saudi newspaper published an article by Saudi writer Hammoud Talib entitled “Can Yemen be saved by such a government?”

In the article, Talib stressed that Hadi and his government are a “burden on the Yemeni cause and its supporters, and it is absurd to rely on its members, who are distributed between capitals, and conspire against the alliance from inside their luxury hotels.”

The Saudi writer added that “what has happened recently does not forecast that this government deserves the great support it receives, financially, militarily and diplomatically, from the Arab alliance, and Saudi Arabia in particular.”

Talib said that the “Hadi government living abroad is facing more resentment, caused bg its conditions, practices and mistakes, as well as different visions, orientations and loyalties of its members who are divided into different blocs.”