The Yemeni army’s spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has on Monday said that the total number of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Yemen since the beginning of the coalition’s aggressive war until March 14 of 2020, has amounted to more than 257,000 strikes.

The release came during a press conference held on Monday afternoon by Sare’e, in which he reviewed some numbers and information about the confrontations of five years in the face of the coalition aggression.

“The coalition raids announced by us are limited to what was monitored. There are raids that were not monitored, especially during the first years of the of aggression war,” Sare’e said.

Yahya Sare’e indicated that 6,657 raids were launched by the enemy air force just during the 5th year of the aggression, including 1,225 strikes in the past three months of 2020 alone.

The spokesman confirmed that thousand of Yemeni people were killed and tens of thousands wounded as a result of the brutal aggression, in addition to very large losses in public service facilities.

Sare’e said that the military establishment was the first target of the coalition forces by targeting all of its headquarters, units, equipment, personnel and leaders.

He affirmed that that “the Yemeni people will not forget the victims of the Great Hall massacre in Sana’a, nor the massacre of Dahyan’s children in Saada, and we will not forget the victims of the horrific brutal massacres of the aggression coalition in all regions of the country.”

The army spokesman added that “the great Yemeni people have overcome many tragedies and difficulties during the past five years, and they, with the help of Allah, will overcome what is left to bear, with patience, determination and sincerity.”