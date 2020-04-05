The US-backed Saudi-led invaders have committed at least 108 violations of the Stockholm ceasefire accord in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours alone, a source in the Correlation and Coordination Operations told Yemen Press Agency on Sunday.

The Saudi-led mercenaries committed no fewer than 32 ceasefire violations by artillery and missile bombings over the past day. The attacks continue despite repeated calls by the United Nations to cease all conflict in the face of the worldwide covid-19 pandemic.