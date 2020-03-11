The Yemeni Ministry of Fishery on Tuesday confirmed that Saudi-led coalition forces have caused an environmental disaster in the Yemeni coasts, whose signs have appeared recently in the coasts of Aden.

“What is happening on the Yemeni coast confirms the presence of chemical and biological effects in the waters. Coalition forces are involved in this matter,” Minister of Fishery Mohammed al-Zubayri said in a press statement on Tuesday.

For his part, Director General of Marine Control at the Ministry of Fishery Mohammed Abbas al-Faqih affirmed that “the death of all types of fish that live in different levels of water in Aden coasts, shows the presence of chemical pollution.”

He pointed out that the death and appearance of fish and marine creatures along the coasts of Aden came as a result of the aggression coalition forces’ tampering with the marine environment and poisoning them with chemical pollutants through the fishing vessels that spread along the Yemeni coasts under the protection of the Saudi-led coalition navy.

Al-Faqih held the coalition fully responsible for the pollution risks that affects the marine environment of Yemen, whose damages are not limited to the short term, but will likely continue for a long period, in which it will be difficult to address their catastrophic effects.