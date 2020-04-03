The Chairman of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qadir al-Mortada, has condemned the Saudi-led coalition forces for procrastinating their implementation of the prisoners’ agreement signed in Jordan.

“For our part, we have submitted all the required statements from us in full, but the party of the forces of aggression has so far submitted only a portion of the required statements from it. The coalition-backed government is still delaying the submission of the rest of the statements, which is hindering the implementation of the agreement,” al-Mortadha said on Thursday.

Al-Mortadha called on the United Nations to put pressure on the coalition forces and oblige them to implement the prisoner exchange agreement.