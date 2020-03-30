Saudi journalist and political activist Rashid al-Dosari has stated that the five-year Saudi-led coalition aggression on Yemen has not gained any results on the ground.

“The war is still going on for this country, but today it is only waged by the Houthis,” al-Dosari said in a tweet on Sunday, referring to Ansarullah with the term “Houthis”.

“Don’t say we intercepted them, don’t insult a great power. We are tired of a war in which we gain nothing,” al-Dosari said, referring to the Saudi government’s claim that two Yemeni ballistic missiles were intercepted last night over the skies of the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Yemen’s army spokesman, Brigadier General Yahay Sare’e, earlier announced that the Yemeni army has launched a major military operation, targeting a series of vital targets in Jizan, Najran and Asir regions, in the southern part of Saudi Arabia.

“We have carried out the largest qualitative military operation at the beginning of the sixth year of the war, targeting the Saudi enemy’s depth in order to carry out the promise of the Leader of the Revolution, in response to the aggression’s escalation,” the army spokesmen said in a statement on Sunday