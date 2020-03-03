The Yemeni army’s air defences were able on Monday to confront a combat formation carried out by the Saudi-led aggression coalition fighter jets in Jawf province.

Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Sare’e said in a statement that surface-to-air missiles of the type Fater 1 confronted and forced the aggression fighter jets to leave the skies of the province.

Sare’e affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to defend Yemen and its sovereignty, as well as deter all attempts by the enemies to target the Yemeni people.