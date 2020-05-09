The Yemeni army’s air defences were able on Saturday to confront a combat formation carried out by the Saudi-led aggression coalition fighter jets in Jawf province.

Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Sare’e said in a statement that surface-to-air missiles of the type Fater 1 confronted and forced the aggression fighter jets to leave the skies of the province.

On Friday, the army and the popular committees repelled a wide-scale infiltration attempt by Saudi-led coalition forces toward Serwah district in Marib province, Yahya Sare’e said .

The infiltration attempt was carried out from several tracks and lasted from midnight on Thursday until this afternoon and was accompanied by an intense air cover of the coalition aircraft, which launched more than 18 raids, Sare’e explained;

He added that the coalition troops suffered heavy losses in lives and gear, and dozens of them were killed or wounded, including leaders.