The US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s war planes have launched 51 airstrikes on four Yemeni provinces over the past hours, a security official said in a statement on Wednesday.

In Hajjah, the coalition’s warplanes launched six strikes on Bakil-Mir district, a raid on Medi district, and 25 strikes on Haradh and Mazarq districts.

In Saada, a Saudi-led airstrike hit Dhaher district, an airstrike and ground attacks targeted farms in Sheda border district.

In Jawf, the warplanes waged seven raids on Utimah and Mahamesha areas of Kub-Washaf district.

In Ma’rib province, the coalition’s warplanes launched 10 strikes on Haylan mount of Sirwah district.