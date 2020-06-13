Saudi-led coalition forces have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province, with air forces launching 36 raids on six provinces in the past 24 hours, a security official told Saba News Agency on Saturday.

The official explained that the forces of aggression committed 107 breaches of the ceasefire, including flying of three warplanes and four spy planes over al-Faza and al-Jabaliya areas in al-Tuhyta district.

The violations also included the creation of five combat fortifications in Hays district and al-Jabaliya area, 30 breaches by firing 105 artillery shells and 70 breaches by gunfire, the official added.

Moreover, he confirmed that the aggression forces fired the more than 28 mortar shells at the area of Al-Faza in al-Tuhyta district, and targeted artillery shells at northwest of Hays district.

According to the official, the coalition warplanes launched two air raids out on al-Amashya area of Harf Sufyan district in Amran province, and 21 raids on al-Khanaq area in Nihem district of Sana’a province.

In Hajjah governorate, an airstrike was waged on the district of Mustaba and three raids on the Area of Bani Hassan in Abbs district, as well as targeting Hiran district with an airstrike.

He noted that the hostile aircraft carried out three raids on the Masjzer district of Ma’rib, while another airstrike targeted the Ghail district and two others on al-Khasif area in al-Hazm district of Jawf province.

The official concluded by clarifying that the aggression air forces conducted two airstrikes that targeted Majz and Baqim districts of Saada province.