Saudi-led coalition on Thursday have continued to detain vessels carrying oil derivatives and food, not allowing them to enter Hodeidah port, in a bid to worsen the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“The coalition’s navy is holding 20 ships carrying fuel and food, despite three vessels having obtained permits from the United Nations,” an official at the port of Hodeidah told Al-Masirah TV channel.

Hussein al-Ezzi, Deputy Foreign Minister in the National Salvation Government of Yemen, said that the continued holding of ships in light of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic is “an indication of excessive brutality, and reflects the total absence of any seriousness in peace talks.”

The Yemeni Petroleum Company confirmed on April 21 last year that “the continued arbitrary detention of oil derivative shipments that were shipped during the past months at high international prices, has caused a lack of flexibility in the company and an inability to adapt to low global prices, especially in light of the escalation of late fines.”