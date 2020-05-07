Saudi Arabia has withdrawn its forces to make way for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) to attack Hadi loyalists located on Hadiboh city in Socotra island, reports state.

The withdrawal of the Saudi forces, which were committed to protect the city after clashes between the STC militias and Hadi forces, is based on the agreement between two sides, according to sources.

Last week, clashes erupted between the STC militias and the Saudi-backed forces in the city, which led the Saudi forces to deploy in order to protect the city.

However, local sources claim that Saudi Arabia’s withdrawal from these military points is tantamount to leaving Socotra residents to fight off the STC alone. Southern Yemeni separatist fighters arrived on the island two days ago from Dhalea and Abyan to support the STC militias in the province.

Earlier, Mokhtar Al-Rahbi, advisor to the Minister of Information in Hadi’s government said on Twitter that the commander of Saudi forces on Socotra Island had pledged not to allow the STC militias to enter Hadiboh, the provincial capital.

On Tuesday, the local authority announced that the STC launched an attack in an attempt to storm the provincial government building.