The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s warplanes have launched 50 airstrikes on five Yemeni provinces during the past 24 hours, a security official told Saba News Agency on Saturday.

According to the security official, the airstrikes were divided into eight airstrikes against the Labanat camp in the Hazm and the Khub-Washaaf districts in Jawf province, and five airstrikes against Ganiyah district in Bayda province.

The official pointed out the warplanes targeted Haradh, Hiran and Abbs districts in the province of Hajjah with 14 airstrikes.

In Saada, the aggression aircraft conducted an airstrike against Thwaib area, four airstrikes on Dhaher and Haidan districts, and three others on al-Fara’a area in Kitaf district, as well as two airstrikes on Baqim district.

Furthermore, the Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched six attacks against Najd Al-Ataq area in Sirwah district and eight others on Majaz district in Ma’rib province.