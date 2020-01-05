ADEN -Saudi forces have prevented the UAE-backed Security Belt forces from hoisting the southern Yemeni flag at Aden International Airport, and demanded their departure from the airport, informed sources said on Saturday.

Saudi forces who took over Aden airport asked the separatist security forces to leave Aden International Airport, local sources said.

The sources explained that the request of the Saudis for the STC militias to leave the airport came after they raised the flag of the South during the entry ceremony of a Saudi delegation to the airport, which prompted the Saudi soldiers to take down the flag.

The Saudi forces took over the military tasks at Aden airport and a number of government institutions recently, much to the dismay of Southern Yemeni separatist groups that have been controlling Aden and its surrounding for much of the time of the war.