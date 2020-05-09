Airplanes of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition have on Saturday launched a series of airstrikes targeting several Yemeni provinces, a security official said.

According to the official, the coalition waged an airstrike on a poultry farm in Dhalea province in southern Yemen.

Moreover, the coalition air forces launched four airstrikes on the Al-Naqa area of Sihar district, and two other airstrikes on the al-Dhaher border district in Saada province.

Meanwhile, two airstrikes launched by the coalition warplanes hit the Sirwah district of Ma’rib province.