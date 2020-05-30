Saudi occupation forces are carrying out a large-scale operation to exterminate sea turtles on the Yemeni island of Socotra, southern Yemeni media reported on Friday.

Saudi forces stationed on the islands of the Socotra archipelago are offering money in exchange for killing sea turtles, in addition to engaging in illegal fishing operations, the Socotra Post quoted local sources as saying.

According to the sources, the employees of the environmental protection offices have been unable to perform their duty for the past 3 years, due to the practices of the Saudi forces. All work of environmental awareness, guidance and protection is completely suspended.

Residents on the Island have called on the international community, the United Nations, international organisations and UNESCO, to protect the natural life of the Socotra archipelago, which is one of the most unique natural heritage sites in the world.