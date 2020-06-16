The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes have launched 77 airstrikes on five Yemeni provinces and Najran region, during the past 24 hours.

This was reported on Tuesday night by official state news agency of Yemen (SABA) based on security sources .

According to the sources, the coalition aircraft carried out 12 airstrikes on Sana’a province, including the capital, and 28 airstrikes on Majzer district of Marib province, the northeast of Yemen’s capital, Sana’a.

Also, three airstrikes were waged on Amran, targeting two telecommunication networks in the province, and seven others hit Saada province, northern the country.

In the province of Hajjah northwest of the country, the coalition conducted eight airstrikes against the districts of Midi, Mostaba and Haradh, while four airstrikes on Najran region, southern Saudi Arabia.