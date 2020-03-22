Ahmed Balhaf, a leader in the Mahrah protest movement, has revealed that Al-Qaeda operatives are present in the province’s directorates in eastern Yemen.

Balhaf confirmed in a tweet on Friday that the Saudi occupation forces have closed the port of Nishtun under the claim that they fear Al-Qaeda will carry out terrorist operations against the port.

Balhaf added that these justifications are “propaganda and pretext for the continued occupation of the port.”

“A Saudi intelligence team has filmed a documentary that shows alleged footage of Saudi Arabia fighting terrorist forces in Mahrah,” Balhaf said.

In early March, Saudi Arabia announced that its forces thwarted an attack targeting an oil tanker off the port of Nishtun, a day after former US National Security Adviser Francis Townsend arrived in the area.

It is widely believed that Saudi claims of fighting Al-Qaeda in eastern Yemen are mainly a propaganda stunt used to justify the continued occupation of eastern and southern Yemen.