The US-backed Saudi-led coalition forces and mercenaries on Sunday attacked several areas in Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, in a new violation to the ceasefire agreement, a military source said.

According to the source, the aggression forces fired over 15 shells on Durayhimi district, leaving damages to citizens’ houses and farms.

On Saturday, the coalition forces bombed a joint monitoring point in the city, in a serious escalation and breach of the ceasefire and the armistice recently sponsored by the United Nations.

Moreover, the coalition forces shelled the joint monitoring point at the so-called Citymax neighborhood with artillery shells, according to a security source in the province.

The United Nations has not commented ln the bombing of the joint oversight point, even though the joint monitoring points fall under UN jurisdiction.

In a related context, the coalition forces fired more than seven mortars at farms south of al-Shajan village on the outskirt of the besieged al-Durayhimi district in Hodeidah.