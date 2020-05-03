Saudi-led coalition warplanes have carried out several airstrikes on a number of military positions on Yemen’s Socotra Island, local reports reported Saturday.

Local sources told al-Jazeera that Saudi warplanes targeted a number of military positions in the Marawi, Alshawati and Nawjid military camps, which belong to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council separatist militias.

Saudi-backed Socotra Governor Ramzi Mahrous has given the STC militias 12 hours to hand over the headquarters of the 1st Marine Infantry Brigade, after they took control of it last weekend.