On Tuesday, Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched airstrikes on Nihm district in the north eastern of Sana’a province, local sources said.

According to the local sources, the coalition targeted a gold mining company in Salab mountain south of Nihm district.

They pointed out that the airstrikes have caused significant destruction to the company’s buildings and equipment.

The coalition had previously launched two raids on the same district, less than 24 hours after it had been hit with four earlier airstrikes.