A young Saudi girl was killed as the Saudi authorities demolished her family home in the kingdom’s southern region of Asir.

The girl, named Noura, was killed in the Harajah governorate of the region on Wednesday, as several bulldozers were deployed to the area in order to tear down buildings purportedly “constructed without permits”.

The media added that Noura was asleep when the incident took place, and was crushed by a bulldozer before she could find a chance to save her life.

Video footage of the demolition, circulated on social media platforms, has created a wave of shock and outrage in Saudi Arabia.

#تعديات_الحرجه_تقتل_الطفله_نوره

تعديات محافظة الحرجة التابعة لـ منطقة #عسير أزالوا شبوك فيها ( طفلة نايمة ) ودهسوها بشيول البلدية وتوفت بوقتها رحمها الله رحمة واسعة وأسكنها فسيح جناته وألهم أهلها الصبر والسلوان وانا لله وانا اليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/Qd1Y13CXWl — وش سـالفة الهاشتاق!🇸🇦 (@abt_tag) June 10, 2020

Activists on social media have expressed their anger describing the incident as “tragic and unfortunate” and venting their rage on government officials and the so-called urban planning committee in Harajah under the hashtag “Critical assault killed the child Noura.”

The activists launched a sharp verbal attack on those responsible for the demolition, describing what they did as a “criminal act of utter disregard for the lives of civilians.”