A Saudi military team, which came from the occupied Aden province to monitor a ceasefire between the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias and Hadi’s forces in Abyan province, withdrew again just hours after arriving in Abyan on Wednesday.

A military source confirmed that the Saudi monitoring team failed to contain the situation after renewed fighting between the two parties broke out, in which they used heavy and medium weapons.

The STC militia accused Hadi’s forces of not committing to the ceasefire, even when the Saudi monitoring team was present.

The coastal city of Shuqrah and Sheikh Salem fronts in Abyan witnessed violent battles between the two parties and mutual artillery shelling.

The renewed battles between the STC militias and Hadi’s forces cut off the international road again, with hundreds of travelers still stuck on the side of the road waiting for the confrontations to stop in order to cross.