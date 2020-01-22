Head of the Supreme Committee for the Humanitarian Medical Bridge, Dr. Mutahar Darwish, has said on Tuesday that the Saudi-led coalition countries’ political motives are to blame for the obstruction of medical flights for two years.

“There are no logistical reasons [for the lack of flights] in the receiving countries, as the World Health Organization claims,” Dr. Darwish added in an interview with al-Masirah TV.

He indicated that the Committee has received 32,000 files of patients with incurable diseases, and that there are several tens of thousands of patients in need of treatment outside Yemen.

“The World Health Organization did not provide any positive indication about the date of the first flight of the medical sky bridge or about the programming of the rest of flights,” Dr. Darwish said.

He considered the world’s silence on the continuation of the Saudi-imposed ban on flights from and to Sanaa Airport “a slow death sentence and suffering for tens of thousands of patients.”