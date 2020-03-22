Gunmen loyal to al-Islah party militias have full control of the Crater district in the southern port city of Aden, military sources said on Saturday.

The sources confirmed that seven UAE-backed militias were killed and others injured, following attacks by al-Nawba gunmen on the STC’s points surrounding Ma’ashiq Palace.

The sources added that the fighting expanded towards Mansoura and Khor Makser districts, stating that a state of military alert was imposed at the entrances to the city of Aden, in conjunction with the al-Islah militants advancing.

Moreover, the sources said that the STC militias of the Thunderbolt Brigade, led by Fawaz al-Safi, attacked an Islah located in Crater district, in a bid to arrest its leader Imam al-Nawba.

According to political sources, the leadership of the Saudi forces present in Aden have on Friday sent a telegram to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stating that the STC is not to abide by the terms of the Riyadh Agreement signed between the Hadi government and the pro-UAE Southern Transitional Council in November 2019.

Military observers considered Saudi Arabia’s talk about the STC’s non-compliance with the Riyadh Agreement as a political evasion, giving green light to Islah militants to invade Aden.