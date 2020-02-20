Local sources on Thursday revealed a new Emirati attempt to assassinate the governor of Shabwah, who is still loyal to the Saudi-led coalition.

Governor Mohammed Saleh Bin Adio was targeted by a drone aircraft.

According to the local sources in the province, a drone aircraft launched from camp al-Alam under the control of the UAE-backed Southern Translation Council (STC) militias flew in the early hours on Thursday over the house of Hadi’s Shabwah Governor in the city of Ataq, the capital of the province.

The sources added that the anti-aircraft missiles deployed in Ataq fired into the air, after observing the plane flying over the house.

The attempt to target the house of Mohammed Saleh Bin Adio coincided with the shelling of the house of with mortar shells on the Ben Lashadaf security post, located in an area in Ramla.

This development comes after Bin Adio’s house in the village of Al-Khobar in Haban district, was targeted by B-10 shells earlier, also fired by UAE-backed militias, leaving his brother and a number of women wounded in early February.

Moreover, Bin Adio’s house in Ataq city has also been attacked by unidentified gunmen.

Governor Bin Adio, writing a tweet in early February, has accused the UAE of financing and supporting plans to plunge Shabwah into chaos and exploit the need of the people in order to achieve their ambitions and restore their militias to Ataq. These accusations and revelations have been met with violence and attempted assassination by UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatists.

Officially, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are allies in their conflict against the Republic of Yemen, but both aggressor states have not hesitated to target and kill one another’s mercenary forces and leaders.